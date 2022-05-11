Members of Ukraine’s ‘Kalush Orchestra’ in Turin, Italy, for the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: EPA
Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra makes it into Eurovision Song Contest final

  • Ukraine’s rap folk band Kalush Orchestra a favourite to win at the world’s biggest live music event
  • Russia has been excluded from this year’s Eurovision, as has its neighbour and close ally Belarus

Agencies

Updated: 10:49am, 11 May, 2022

