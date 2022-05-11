A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar round at an unknown location in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
US House approves US$40 billion Ukraine aid as ‘Putin prepares for long war’
- Proposed billions in US aid would fund new weapons for Ukraine and provide economic assistance
- US spy chief warns Putin is preparing for ‘prolonged’ war in Ukraine and it’s likely to become ‘more unpredictable and escalatory’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar round at an unknown location in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters