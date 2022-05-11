The Viasat outage remains the most publicly visible cyberattack carried out since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. File photo: dpa
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
- Cyberattack against a satellite internet network took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war
- Russia did not respond to the West’s claims, but routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations
