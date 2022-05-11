Russia says it repelled Ukraine’s attempts to reclaim Snake Island

Russia’s defence ministry said it had repelled Ukrainian efforts to reclaim Snake Island in the Black Sea and had inflicted heavy losses in terms of men, vessels and aircraft in doing so. It was not possible to independently verify the claims. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said earlier on Tuesday in a YouTube interview that Ukraine was not trying to recapture Snake (Zmiinyi) Island as it was far easier to continue hitting Russian targets there. The island, a small outcrop in the Black Sea, was the setting for one of the landmark exchanges between Ukrainian and Russian forces at the start of the war in late February when Ukrainian border guards told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself” after it demanded they surrender. Russia said Ukrainian forces had attempted to retake the island on May 8, the eve of Russia’s Victory Day anniversary celebrations over Nazi Germany in World War II. “This adventure ended in disaster for Ukraine,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Konashenkov said Ukraine lost four aircraft, 10 helicopters, 29 drones, three armoured assault craft and over 50 “Ukrainian saboteurs” in the fight for the island. “As a result of a foolish provocation [by Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky only during the landing and an attempt to establish a foothold on the island more than 50 Ukrainian saboteurs were destroyed. Twenty-four bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen remain on the shore of Snake Island,” Konashenkov said, according to Russian state news agency Tass. The UK Ministry of Defence said tweeted: “If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea”. Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said. The Ukrainians attacked the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet – loaded with military supplies and artillery – on April 14, with land-based anti-ship missiles. It is still unclear how many casualties resulted from the attack. Russia says 1 dead, 27 missing in Moskva sinking, in first admission of losses After the attack, Moscow claimed that the ship sank due to a fire on board. This week, US said it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Moskva before the strike. Last week, Kyiv said that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near Snake Island. Reuters and Agence France-Presse