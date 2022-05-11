Smoke rising over Snake Island, Ukraine on May 8, 2022. Photo: Planet Labs PBC
World /  Europe

Russia says it repelled Ukraine’s attempts to reclaim Snake Island

  • Fighting continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island in the Black Sea
  • Small outcrop was the setting for an expletive exchange at the start of the conflict

Agencies

Updated: 1:54pm, 11 May, 2022

