Prince Charles seated next to the queen’s crown during the State Opening of Parliament. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Britons given glimpse of their future with Charles as king

  • Prince Charles delivered the state opening of the UK Parliament for the first time
  • Britain’s 96-year-old queen has pulled out of several public events in recent months

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:17pm, 11 May, 2022

