Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson with her British counterpart Boris Johnson in Harpsund, Sweden, on Wednesday. Photo: TT news agency via Reuters
UK signs security deals with Sweden and Finland ahead of Nato membership decision
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on visits to Stockholm and Helsinki, pledged to support both countries should they come under attack
- Worried over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland are expected to announce their Nato membership intentions in the coming days
