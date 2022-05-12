A Christie’s employee holds The Rock, the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, in Geneva, Switzerland on May 6. Photo: Keystone via AP
Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches US$21.9 million

  • The Rock, a 228.31-carat stone, failed to smash the US$33.7 million world record price for such a gem
  • The perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped diamond was extracted from a mine in South Africa in the early 2000s

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:52am, 12 May, 2022

