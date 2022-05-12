Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, a United Arab Emirates official, was appointed president of Interpol, in November 2021. Photo: AFP
France opens torture case against Interpol chief Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi
- Two British citizens who were detained in the UAE alleged that Interpol’s chief was complicit in their torture
- Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi was elected for a four-year term as Interpol president in November 2021
