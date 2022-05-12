Airlines welcomed the change in guidance and called for a consistent approach to mask mandates. File photo: AP
European Union dropping Covid-19 mask mandate for planes and airports
- Recommendation to wear masks in EU airports and on aircraft will be dropped starting next week
- Despite the new guidance, Germany said it had no plans to lift the mask mandate for flights
