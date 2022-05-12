Airlines welcomed the change in guidance and called for a consistent approach to mask mandates. File photo: AP
Airlines welcomed the change in guidance and called for a consistent approach to mask mandates. File photo: AP
World /  Europe

European Union dropping Covid-19 mask mandate for planes and airports

  • Recommendation to wear masks in EU airports and on aircraft will be dropped starting next week
  • Despite the new guidance, Germany said it had no plans to lift the mask mandate for flights

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:05pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Airlines welcomed the change in guidance and called for a consistent approach to mask mandates. File photo: AP
Airlines welcomed the change in guidance and called for a consistent approach to mask mandates. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE