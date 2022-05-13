Pro-EU campaigner Steve Bray protests against Brexit outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brexit
World /  Europe

Explainer |
Why are the UK and EU heading toward another Brexit crisis?

  • British is threatening to rewrite parts of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, a move which could trigger a trade war with its European neighbours
  • The long-running dispute is heating up again, as Sinn Fein’s victory in recent local elections marks a major shift in the Northern Ireland’s political balance

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:16am, 13 May, 2022

