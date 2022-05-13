Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev during his introduction in the House of Lords in London. File photo: AFP
Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev during his introduction in the House of Lords in London. File photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK government accused of ‘cover-up’ over Russian-born press baron Evgeny Lebedev

  • UK government refuses to publish security advice around Evgeny Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber
  • Boris Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev, the owner of London’s Evening Standard

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:27am, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev during his introduction in the House of Lords in London. File photo: AFP
Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev during his introduction in the House of Lords in London. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE