Public support in Finland for joining Nato has risen to record numbers over recent months. Photo: Reuters
Why Finland, Sweden joining Nato would be a big deal – and how Russia is reacting

  • Finland’s leaders have come out in favour of joining Nato, and Sweden could do the same within days
  • The Kremlin said its response could depend on how close Nato infrastructure moves toward Russia’s borders

Associated Press

Updated: 10:57am, 13 May, 2022

