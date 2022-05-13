Public support in Finland for joining Nato has risen to record numbers over recent months. Photo: Reuters
Why Finland, Sweden joining Nato would be a big deal – and how Russia is reacting
- Finland’s leaders have come out in favour of joining Nato, and Sweden could do the same within days
- The Kremlin said its response could depend on how close Nato infrastructure moves toward Russia’s borders
