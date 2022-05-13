Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet logistics support ship Vsevolod Bobrov sailing in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey in January. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine says it damaged another Russian ship in Black Sea, near Snake Island
- Russian support vessel was struck as it tried to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island, Ukrainian official says
- Claimed ship attack came as Russia faced further setbacks on the battlefield near the second largest city Kharkiv
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet logistics support ship Vsevolod Bobrov sailing in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey in January. File photo: Reuters