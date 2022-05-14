Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on May 9. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Turkey says it doesn’t support Finland and Sweden joining Nato

  • Its opposition could pose a problems for the two Nordic nations, as new members need unanimous agreement from other countries in the alliance
  • Turkey says the Scandinavian countries are ‘home to many terrorist organisations’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:10am, 14 May, 2022

