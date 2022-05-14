Police officers stand in front of a regional train in Herzogenrath, Germany on Friday. Three passengers on the train overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife, authorities said. Photo: dpa via AP
Off-duty police officer and two passengers on German train overpower knife attacker who wounded five people

  • A top law enforcement official said the 31-year-old attacker had been investigated for possible Islamic extremism while living in a refugee hostel in 2017.
  • The Iraq-born man was overpowered by three passengers on a regional train, but not before he wounded five people with a knife on Friday

Associated Press

Updated: 9:46am, 14 May, 2022

