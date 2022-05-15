A landlord has refused to rename his pub in a village in Cornwall. Photo: Getty Images
Pub in England says ‘no’ to Vogue magazine’s name-change request, accuses it of bullying
- The fashion publication asked the bar owner to rename it as it could ‘cause problems’ and members of the public might confuse the two businesses
- ‘I presume that at the time when you chose the name Vogue … you did not seek permission from the villagers of the real Vogue,’ pub landlord said after refusing
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A landlord has refused to rename his pub in a village in Cornwall. Photo: Getty Images