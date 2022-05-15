Workers put the final touches on a camp for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: CTK / DPA
Prague opens tented camp for Ukrainians as refugee facilities become exhausted
- Aid organisations have for days bemoaned the undignified conditions in which refugees have been forced to sleep in the corridors of the railway station
- Prague’s mayor has threatened to close the refugee reception centre unless a government plan to redistribute refugees within the Czech Republic is received
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers put the final touches on a camp for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: CTK / DPA