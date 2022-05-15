Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform during the dress rehearsal ahead of the grand final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy on May 13. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s Eurovision entry is favourite to win Song Contest amid war
- Kalush Orchestra are heavily tipped to win by bookmakers, which are giving the group a 60 per cent chance of winning
- The six-member, all-male band received special permission to leave the country to represent Ukraine at the music contest in Turin, Italy on Saturday
