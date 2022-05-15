Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein accuses British government of supporting Stormont block
- Sinn Fein has accused the British government of conniving with the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to deliberately block power-sharing at Stormont
- Politics are already in flux after Sinn Fein, a party that prefers closer ties to Ireland, was the big winner in recent elections
