Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, right, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin at a press conference to announce that Finland will apply for Nato membership. Photo: AFP
Finland’s president confirms country will apply to join Nato in historic shift; ‘mistake’ says Putin
- The monumental decision was prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the attack shifted popular opinion overnight, kicking off a process to join the alliance
- Sweden is also expected to follow suit as public support for membership has grown amid security concerns
