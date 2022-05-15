Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine winners of the the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. Photo: AP
Eurovision cyberattack prevented, traced to Russia, say police
- Hackers tried to break into the systems on the opening night on Tuesday and during the final that ran from Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday
- The attacks were traced back to Russian hacker group Killnet by cybercrime specialists, after rumours that Russia might try to disrupt the event
