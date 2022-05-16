German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats party hits record low as rivals CDU win key German state election
- The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) won the most votes in Sunday’s election in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state
- The setback is the second in two weeks for the German chancellor after his SPD limped to its worst result in Schleswig-Holstein’s election earlier this month
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images / TNS