German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats party hits record low as rivals CDU win key German state election

  • The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) won the most votes in Sunday’s election in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state
  • The setback is the second in two weeks for the German chancellor after his SPD limped to its worst result in Schleswig-Holstein’s election earlier this month

dpa
Updated: 3:40am, 16 May, 2022

