Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Northern Ireland on May 16. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson: Brexit trade deal change must result in Northern Ireland government
- The British Prime Minister is heading to Northern Ireland on Monday to try to end a political deadlock that is preventing the formation of a regional administration
- Johnson’s trip on Monday comes amid threats by the UK government to break the Brexit agreement with the European Union that it blames for the crisis
