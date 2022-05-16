Rapper Oleg Psyuk from Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. Photo: DPA
Ukraine’s Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will celebrate ‘after the war’

  • Frontman Oleg Psyuk said: ‘People are getting killed in the war or they fight in the war or lose their jobs in Ukraine, it is not really the best backdrop for celebrations’
  • ‘We will probably have a big celebration after the war because victory is great, winning Eurovision is fantastic but there is just so much stuff going on,’ Psyuk said

Updated: 6:12am, 16 May, 2022

