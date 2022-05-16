A statue of Margaret Thatcher is lowered into place in Grantham, England, UK on May 15. Photo: PA via AP
Margaret Thatcher statue egged within hours of being installed in hometown
- The statue was lowered into place in Grantham, Lincolnshire on Sunday amid previous threats of ‘egg throwing’ and was booed by passing motorists
- A protester threw eggs from behind a temporary fence surrounding the memorial. Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident
