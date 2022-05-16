Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP
Ukraine-Russia war: Nato expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
- Turkey has said it will only agree to Finland and Sweden joining Nato if certain conditions are met
- Any decision on Nato enlargement requires approval by all 30 allies and their parliaments
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP