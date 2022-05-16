Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP
Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP
Nato
World /  Europe

Ukraine-Russia war: Nato expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership

  • Turkey has said it will only agree to Finland and Sweden joining Nato if certain conditions are met
  • Any decision on Nato enlargement requires approval by all 30 allies and their parliaments

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:13pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP
Finland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels this week. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE