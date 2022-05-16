Ukrainian servicemen on patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen on patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine prepares for new Russian push into Donbas, as West predicts Moscow’s plan will stall

  • Russia inflicted damage but has so far failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine
  • Russia has likely lost a third of the invading force it started with in February: UK defence says

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:42pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian servicemen on patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen on patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE