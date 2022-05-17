French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne visits the building site of the Olympic Village in Saint-Ouen in October 2021. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France’s first woman PM in over 30 years

  • Borne is seen as an able technocrat who can negotiate prudently with unions, as the Macron embarks on new social reforms that risk sparking protests
  • The last woman premier, Edith Cresson, says French politics remain ‘macho’, and the new prime minister will need ‘lots of courage’.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:32am, 17 May, 2022

