Boris Johnson pushes plan to override Brexit deal as ‘insurance’ in Northern Ireland dispute

  • The British PM is preparing to unilaterally back down on commitments he agreed to with the EU, even while saying he would prefer a negotiated solution
  • He appears to be hoping for concessions from the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is at the centre of a political deadlock in the region

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:52am, 17 May, 2022

