Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a Mark 3 shoulder launch LML (Lightweight Multiple Launcher) missile system at the Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast on Monday. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson pushes plan to override Brexit deal as ‘insurance’ in Northern Ireland dispute
- The British PM is preparing to unilaterally back down on commitments he agreed to with the EU, even while saying he would prefer a negotiated solution
- He appears to be hoping for concessions from the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is at the centre of a political deadlock in the region
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a Mark 3 shoulder launch LML (Lightweight Multiple Launcher) missile system at the Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast on Monday. Photo: AP