A mother and her child wait on a bus at the border in Medyka, Poland, to be taken to a safer place after crossing the border from Ukraine. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
Europe accused of ‘double standard’ on Ukrainian refugees, African migrants

  • IFRC president rebukes what he sees as different treatment of African migrants compared to those from Ukraine
  • Since Russia invaded on February 24, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine, more than half to Poland

Associated Press
Updated: 11:49am, 17 May, 2022

