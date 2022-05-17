Members of the MPK, the National Defence Training Association of Finland, attend a training at a military base in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
Members of the MPK, the National Defence Training Association of Finland, attend a training at a military base in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Rattled by Russia and war in Ukraine, Finnish citizens sign up for military training

  • Finland offers ‘ordinary citizens’ military training aimed at preparing country for crises
  • The Nordic nation and neighbour Sweden are planning to join the Nato military alliance

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:26pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the MPK, the National Defence Training Association of Finland, attend a training at a military base in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
Members of the MPK, the National Defence Training Association of Finland, attend a training at a military base in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE