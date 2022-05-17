Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks on during an event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth makes surprise public appearance after health issues
- The 96-year-old monarch has rarely attended events outside her royal residences recently and missed the ceremonial opening of parliament on May 10
- She made a surprise appearance on Tuesday at Paddington Station in London to see a new railway line named in her honour
