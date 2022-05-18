A truck passes an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast in Northern Ireland, after arriving on a ferry on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK unveils radical rewrite of Brexit pact for Northern Ireland

  • London says it will move to unilaterally change trade rules unless the EU caves on its refusal to renegotiate the pact
  • But Brussels issued no hint of compromise, after warning that any UK violation of the Brexit arrangement could see the bloc hit back with tariffs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:25am, 18 May, 2022

