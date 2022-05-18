A truck passes an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast in Northern Ireland, after arriving on a ferry on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK unveils radical rewrite of Brexit pact for Northern Ireland
- London says it will move to unilaterally change trade rules unless the EU caves on its refusal to renegotiate the pact
- But Brussels issued no hint of compromise, after warning that any UK violation of the Brexit arrangement could see the bloc hit back with tariffs
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A truck passes an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast in Northern Ireland, after arriving on a ferry on Tuesday. Photo: AFP