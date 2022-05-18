Ukrainian servicemen in a bus after they were evacuated from Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, and taken to a remand prison in Russian-controlled Olyonivka, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen in a bus after they were evacuated from Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, and taken to a remand prison in Russian-controlled Olyonivka, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine and Russia suspend peace talks amid Mariupol prisoner swap row

  • Russia and Ukraine differ in views on potential prisoner exchange as hundreds of Mariupol defenders surrender
  • With Ukrainian fighters’ departures from Azovstal steelworks, Mariupol was on the verge of falling to Russia

dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:24pm, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian servicemen in a bus after they were evacuated from Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, and taken to a remand prison in Russian-controlled Olyonivka, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian servicemen in a bus after they were evacuated from Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, and taken to a remand prison in Russian-controlled Olyonivka, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE