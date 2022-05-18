A survey published on Tuesday showed two in three people in Britain were turning off their heating, and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals. Photo: Bloomberg
UK inflation jumps to 40-year high of 9 per cent, as food and energy costs soar
- Britain’s annual inflation rate surged last month on rocketing energy costs, deepening a cost-of-living crisis
- Energy bills, and food and fuel prices are all rising, forcing some households to skip meals to save money
