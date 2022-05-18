An oil tank in Germany; the EU unveiled plans to end Europe’s reliance on Russian fuel. Photo: Bloomberg
EU unveils escape route from Russian fossil fuels; US$220 billion plan to be completed by 2027
- The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, has prompted the EU to rethink its energy policies amid sharpened concerns of supply shocks
- Brussels proposed a three-pronged plan: a switch to import more non-Russian gas, a faster roll-out of renewable energy, and more effort to save energy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An oil tank in Germany; the EU unveiled plans to end Europe’s reliance on Russian fuel. Photo: Bloomberg