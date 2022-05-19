Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses his supporters gathered at Independent Square in Minsk in August 2020. Photo: AP
Belarus expands death penalty law, upping threat to opposition
- Strongman Lukashenko is allowing capital punishment for ‘attempted’ terrorism, drawing backlash from human rights groups and government critics
- Authorities have been actively bringing terrorism charges against opposition figures after mass protests against Lukashenko’s victory in a disputed election
