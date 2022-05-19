Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser to soar. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
UN chief says war in Ukraine is driving world hunger

  • War in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from both countries
  • UN chief says the number of severely food insecure people globally has doubled from 135 million to 276 million in two years

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:31pm, 19 May, 2022

