Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser to soar. Photo: Reuters
UN chief says war in Ukraine is driving world hunger
- War in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from both countries
- UN chief says the number of severely food insecure people globally has doubled from 135 million to 276 million in two years
