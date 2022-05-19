Service members of pro-Russian troops wait before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: 700 more steelworks defenders surrender to Russia, but Kyiv vows ‘unbreakable’ spirit
- Russia said 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant, while the Red Cross said it registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war
- An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the country will not accept any ceasefire until all the Russian troops pull back
