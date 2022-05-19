People arrive at Dover Docks after British Border Force Officials picked up a boat carrying migrants in the English Channel. Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda. Photo: EPA-EFE
British campaigners ‘relieved’ as migrant evictions to Rwanda delayed

  • 50 asylum seekers expected to be flown out of the UK by the end of the month have been notified that their Rwandan flights will not take place until June 6
  • The UK rolled out the controversial deportation policy as part of plans to curb Channel crossings of migrants trying to reach Britain

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 May, 2022

