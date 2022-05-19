US President Joe Biden (C) welcomes Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House on Thursday. The leaders of the Nordic nations are visiting following the countries’ applications for NATO membership as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool
Ukraine war: Joe Biden welcomes Sweden, Finland leaders in push for Nato bid, despite objections from Turkey
- Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from Nato as part of long-standing policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia
- Turkey has voiced misgivings about membership of the two countries, accusing them of supporting ‘terrorism’ due to the presence of Kurdish militants
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden (C) welcomes Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House on Thursday. The leaders of the Nordic nations are visiting following the countries’ applications for NATO membership as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool