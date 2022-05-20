Composer Vangelis (right) answers a question during a press conference in Athens in June 2001. Photo: AP
Chariots of Fire composer Vangelis dies at 79
- The rousing theme for the Oscar-winning film has become one of the world’s most loved movie scores
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Vangelis, born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, ‘a pioneer of the electronic sound’
