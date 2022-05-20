Former Spanish king Juan Carlos gives a thumbs up after arriving in Sanxenxo in Spain on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Spain
Spain’s scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos returns home after nearly two years in exile

  • Once revered for his role in Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democracy, he fell from grace amid revelations about the murky origins of his fortune
  • The ex-monarch fled to the United Arab Emirates, and his return to Spain has drawn widespread criticism

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:29am, 20 May, 2022

