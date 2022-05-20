Stanley Johnson, father of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks to delegates on the third day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester in October 2021. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson’s pro-Brexit father Stanley becomes French
- The elder Johnson drew flak for his citizenship bid, with most Britons losing the right to travel freely across the EU as a result of the UK exiting the bloc
- Stanley Johnson’s ties to France are through his French mother, and he speaks the language fluently
