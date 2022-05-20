Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Boris Johnson escapes further partygate fines as rival Keir Starmer’s plan backfires

  • A police investigation into rule-breaking gatherings at Downing Street has concluded without new action against the UK PM, leaving him in a stronger position
  • Instead, the opposition Labour chief now risks losing his job, after promising to resign if fined over a beer and curry dinner during the pandemic lockdown

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:57am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE