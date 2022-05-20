Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, on May 9. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia taking ‘countermeasures’ in response to Finland and Sweden joining Nato, Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Helsinki
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of Nato
- Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Finland on Saturday, while maintaining his opposition to Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership
