Ukraine war: Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies
- The cut-off was announced the same week Finland, along with Sweden, applied to join Nato, marking one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of the war
- Finland is the latest country to lose energy supply for refusing Vladimir Putin’s demand for payment in roubles. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off last month
