A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkey pox virus, is seen at 50X magnification. Image: US CDC via Reuters
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkey pox cases cross 100 in Europe
- Suspected or confirmed cases have been reported in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, as well as the US, Canada and Australia
- The disease typically spreads through close contact and has rarely spread outside Africa, so this series of infections has triggered concern
