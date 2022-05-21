Gas pipes are seen at the Gasum plant in Raikkola, Imatra, Finland. Photo: AFP
Russia cuts off gas to Finland over payments dispute
- Most gas used in Finland comes from Russia but gas only accounts for about 5 per cent of the Scandinavian country’s annual energy consumption
- Moscow already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with new Russian rules requiring settlements in roubles
