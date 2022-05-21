Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has objected to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, held phone calls with the leaders of the two countries on Saturday and discussed his concerns about terrorist organisations. Photo: AFP
Nato
Ukraine war: Turkey’s Erdogan talks to Nato hopefuls Sweden and Finland, urges an end to support for ‘terror’ groups

  • Turkey says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the PKK militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of a 2016 coup attempt
  • Membership to Nato requires consent of all 30 existing members but Turkey is putting a spanner in the works

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:20pm, 21 May, 2022

